WATCH: Huge Fire At Moscow Convention centre

Russia Today brings us video of a huge fire at Moscow’s Veterinary Pavilion, part of Moscow’s enormous exhibition centre the All-Russian Exhibition centre (VVTs).



The fire was put out in 50 minutes but ravaged a 1,000 square meter (10,000 square feet) area.

The VTT is Russia’s oldest exhibition centre, and takes up a huge 2,375,000 square meters — more than the entire Principality of Monaco.

WATCH:



