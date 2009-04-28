Fire Louis Caldera, White House Terror Plane Plotter!

President Obama’s White House issued an inadequate apology this afternoon after one of the two planes that serves as Air Force One did a low flyover lower Manhattan and Jersey City, prompting terrified citizens to flee from their office towers.

“Last week, I approved a mission over New York. I take responsibility for that decision,” White House Military Office director Louis Caldera said. “While federal authorities took the proper steps to notify state and local authorities in New York and New Jersey, its clear that the mission created confusion and disruption. I apologise and take responsibility for any distress that flight caused.”

Caldera distinguished career includes serving on the board of directors for IndyMac Bank from 2002 until its failure and subsequent seizure by the government in July 2008. In other words, he was there for the entire housing bubble while the bank destroyed itself.

Heckuva job, Lou. Heckuva job.

Now that he has confessed to being responsible for this horrendous mission, we expect that the president will very quickly ask for Caldera’s resignation. He has displayed judgment so poor that he simply cannot be permitted to continue in office. If he does keep his job, President Obama risks making a mockery of his promises of increased government accountability.

