A 4-Alarm Fire Has Caused A Major Power Outage In Boston's Back Bay

A photo tweeted by the Boston Fire Dept.

Photo: photo via @BostonFire/Twitter

A major four-alarm fire broke out earlier this evening at a transformer in Boston’s Back Bay, MSNBC is reporting.Local streets and the 390-room Back Bay Hilton near the transformer were evacuated, and residents were warned to seal their windows against potentially toxic smoke.



The fire has also caused major power outages in the area, as officials needed to turn off the 115,000-volt transformer to combat the flames, according to the Boston Globe.

The fire was first reported at 6:27 in a garage adjacent to the hotel.

Boston Medical centre told CBS Boston that it had treated several patients for smoke inhalation.

