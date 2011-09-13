A Firefighter Honored 9/11 By Competing In An Ironman Triathlon Wearing 65 Pounds Of Gear

Photo: fdnntv.com

A Madison, Wisc. firefighter Robert Verhelst wore 65 pounds of fire fighter gear Sunday in the 2011 Wisconsin Ironman to honour the victims of 9/11.He swam 2.4 miles, trekked 112 miles on a bicycle, and ran 26.2 miles – a full marathon – wearing his firefighter helmet, coat, bunker pants, gloves and boots.



For Verhelst, the decision to honour his fallen servicemen on 9/11 was easy.

“When people see me walking in that gear, struggling with those 26 miles, in 65 pounds of gear, I want people to think of more than just, ‘Oh, he must be tired,'” Verhelst told Madison’s Channel 3000. “Think about why I’m out there. Why I’m doing what I’m doing.”

Verhelst spent eight days working on the Search, Rescue and Recovery team at the World Trade centre site. He drove to New York City immediately following the attack to lend a hand.

“It’s important to remember the attacks happened,” he said. “How we all came together as a nation. And how we all are going towards a common goal.”

About 150 police, fire and military servicemen joined Verhelst for the epic endurance test in Madison.

