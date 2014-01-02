Fire Engulfs Minneapolis Apartments After Report Of Explosion

AP Photo/Star Tribune, McKenna Ewen Firefighters work the scene where a fire engulfed several apartment units in the Cedar Riverside neighbourhood, in Minneapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014. Authorities say at least 13 people have been hurt.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A fire has engulfed several apartments in Minneapolis, and authorities say at least 13 people have been hurt.

Robert Ball of Hennepin County Emergency Medical Services says at least 13 people were injured in the Wednesday morning blaze, some critically.

He says the victims have been taken to hospitals with injuries ranging from burns to trauma associated with falling or jumping from windows.

Ball says there have been no reports of deaths. He says it’s unclear whether everyone has been evacuated because it’s still too dangerous for firefighters to sweep through the premises.

Plumes of thick, grey smoke could be seen rising from the three-story building. Firefighters’ efforts are being hampered by sub-zero temperatures.

Ball says there were reports of an explosion before the fire broke out.

