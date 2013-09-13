Jersey Shore Boardwalk Evacuated After Fire Engulfs Beloved Ice Cream Shop

A frozen custard stand on a Jersey Shore boardwalk caught fire on Thursday and soon became completely engulfed in giant flames.

The pier is being evacuated, and explosions have been reported in the building, according to CBS in Philadelaphia.

Strong winds blew the fire from Kohr’s Ice Cream in Seaside Park to adjacent buildings, according to The Newark Star-Ledger, and the blaze is also reportedly spreading to the boardwalk.

This shot shows how large the fire has grown:

Jesus H. How does this happen?! My heart is breaking over this Seaside boardwalk fire. pic.twitter.com/xD4tctJUOm

— Laura Ludlum (@BrownEyedNJGirl) September 12, 2013

Hurricane Sandy destroyed most of the boardwalk just last year, The Star-Ledger reported. It was just rebuilt earlier this year.

The cause of the fire is so far unclear. Several people are being treated for smoke inhalation.

The county sheriff is warning visitors to avoid the area, NBC New York reported.

Jersey Shore Hurricane News has a video of the fire:

Here are some photos from the scene:

Large fire on the boardwalk at Seaside Park on the Jersey Shore https://t.co/qQltzJn2zw pic.twitter.com/I7thQxdCDS

— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) September 12, 2013

RIGHT NOW! HUGE SMOKE BILLOWING FROM A MASSIVE 5 ALARM FIRE ON THE BOARDWALK AT THE JERSEY SHORE. CBS. #911BUFF pic.twitter.com/Of5ELNuj9K

— Operator (@911BUFF) September 12, 2013



Post by Jersey Shore Hurricane News.

