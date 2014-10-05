Fire Crews Are Fighting A School Fire In The Blue Mountains

Firefighters have been fighting a blaze at a school in the Blue Mountains overnight, with four buildings reportedly alight.

A crew of 25 firefighters have been trying to distinguish the fire which has destroyed four buildings at St Columba’s Catholic College in Springwood.

SPRINGWOOD | 25+ f/fighters at St Colombus High School were multiple buildings are alight. Pics supplied. pic.twitter.com/6rqqKRTurs — Fire & Rescue NSW (@FRNSW) October 4, 2014

The NSW Fire & Rescue service says the fire is now contained but they are working to extinguish remaining hotspots.

SPRINGWOOD update | #FRNSW & @NSWRFS f/fighters have contained the fire & working to ext remaining hotspots. pic.twitter.com/fbBgy3rZhB — Fire & Rescue NSW (@FRNSW) October 5, 2014

In 2010, the school was victim to an alleged arson attack. The cause of this fire is not yet known.

