Fire Crews Are Fighting A School Fire In The Blue Mountains

Sarah Kimmorley

Firefighters have been fighting a blaze at a school in the Blue Mountains overnight, with four buildings reportedly alight.

A crew of 25 firefighters have been trying to distinguish the fire which has destroyed four buildings at St Columba’s Catholic College in Springwood.

The NSW Fire & Rescue service says the fire is now contained but they are working to extinguish remaining hotspots.

In 2010, the school was victim to an alleged arson attack. The cause of this fire is not yet known.

