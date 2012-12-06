TOP CONSERVATIVE BLOG: Fire John Boehner

RedState, the top conservative blog run by Republican activist Erick Erickson, ramped up its criticism of House Speaker John Boehner today, with a blog post that calls for Republican House members to take radical measures to strip Boehner of his speakership.



At issue is Boehner’s decision to strip three conservative members of their positions on the House Budget and Banking Committees, as well as his initial fiscal cliff offer, which proposes raising revenue by $800 billion.

The Speaker’s actions this week were a one-two punch for movement conservatives, sparking a major outcry from the GOP’s conservative base, which was already reeling from the party’s election losses.

RedState has taken the lead in criticising the Republican leadership. In the post today, conservative activist Ned Ryun, the founder of American Majority, calls for Republicans to take drastic steps to oust Boehner.

Ryun writes:

Everyone thinks it’s a fairytale, but the Conservative Movement is capable of firing Boehner with just 16 votes.

The House rules demand that a Speaker receive a majority—218 votes—to be elected speaker. If no nominee for speaker receives 218, the House remains speakerless—as it did during parts of the Civil War.

If 16 House Republicans were to abstain from voting for Speaker, Boehner would only receive 217 votes.

Once we depose Boehner and cause a firestorm, the Republican caucus will get the memo: Pick someone else! These 16 Republicans only need to hold out until the caucus chooses a new leader.

Although most members of Congress are unlikely to take the proposal seriously, the post underscores the serious problems Boehner faces in trying to bring together a divided caucus to pass a deal on the fiscal cliff.

