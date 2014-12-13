Fire Breaks Out In Dinosaur Exhibit At The Museum Of Natural History

A fire broke out Friday afternoon on the fourth floor of the Museum of Natural History, which houses the dinosaurs exhibits, NBC New York reports.

The building was promptly evacuated, a spokesperson for the museum told NBC.

While there are no reports of any injuries, the extent of the damage is still unknown.

Witnesses, however, reported heavy smoke.

We just got evacuated from @AMNH Came down smoky stairs. Real fire.

— Susan Perkins (@NYCuratrix) December 12, 2014

OMG the @AMNH is on fire!! We were evacuated & it was crazy! #americanmuseumofnaturalhistory pic.twitter.com/VOJaqgF6ZL

— Margot G (@Margotjg) December 12, 2014

Of course the one day I want to visit the Museum of Natural History it catches on fire. pic.twitter.com/rIjetYzgz2

— Natalie (@natalielovestv) December 12, 2014



Eyewitness News, still covering the situation, shows smoke pouring out of the building’s first floor.

