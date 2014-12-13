Fire Breaks Out In Dinosaur Exhibit At The Museum Of Natural History

Christina Sterbenz
Natural History Museum 12Jay Yarow

A fire broke out Friday afternoon on the fourth floor of the Museum of Natural History, which houses the dinosaurs exhibits, NBC New York reports

The building was promptly evacuated, a spokesperson for the museum told NBC. 

While there are no reports of any injuries, the extent of the damage is still unknown.

Witnesses, however, reported heavy smoke.


Eyewitness News, still covering the situation, shows smoke pouring out of the building’s first floor. 

Fire at AMNHEyewitness News

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.