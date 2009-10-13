Fire At McCann Erickson!





We told you the online ad market is finally heating up again, but woah!

Agency Spy reports that ad agency McCann Erickson’s New York office building is literally on fire:

Today we’ve learned that the New York office of McCann Worldgroup is closed due to a fire in the building where their offices are located. The inferno was not on a McCann floor, but the agency has been closed for the day.

We’re told by agency representatives that everyone was evacuated safely, but there is water damage on the fourth and fifth floors. A tipster said the fire occurred early in the morning, around 3 am, and that the building smells of smoke.

[Ed. The fire pictured here is not the one raging in Manhattan]

