Fire At Apple HQ (AAPL)

A three-alarm fire burned at a R&D Building at Apple’s Cupertino campus last night. There were about 100 employees working when the building caught fire at 10 p.m. Pacific time, and all of them were able to get out unharmed, according to a news report from the local NBC affiliate.



The fire was contained at 12:30 a.m. The cause is unknown.

The local CBS affiliate has video of the fire here.

Pic from cbs5.com

