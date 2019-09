A massive fire burned through the night and into Tuesday morning at a recycling plant in Jersey City, New Jersey.

The fire broke out at Sims Metal Management late on Monday night. Firefighters battled the flames from land and from a marine vessel. Check out the raw footage of the ranging fire and the cleanup efforts below.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Produced by Reuters

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.