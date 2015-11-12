Massive fire breaks out on Old Street

A huge smoke cloud enveloped Old Street, known as London’s Tech City, on Wednesday morning.

The fire, which broke out before 9 a.m, is in a building that’s due for demolition on Old Street, the London Fire Brigade said in a tweet.

At least eight fire engines are now on the scene, according to the fire department.

The Islington Metropolitan Police said in a tweet: “We have a number of officers on scene in the Old Street area assisting with road closures whilst @LondonFire deal with a large building fire.”

Here are some pictures from the scene that are being shared on Twitter:



 

