Verizon's FiOS Stays Ahead Of Cable With More Internet Features

As Verizon (VZ) looks for ways to differentiate its FiOS TV service from cable and satellite, it’s recently added a bunch more Internet services to its TV product.



The latest: The company announced this morning that it’s actually making its Facebook and Twitter widgets useful. The widgets now allow viewers to tweet their own messages and update their Facebook profiles using an onscreen keyboard, not just view toots from others onscreen.

And speaking of widgets, reports out today claim that Verizon is about to open its “Widget Bazaar” wider to developers in a bid to create an “app store” similar to the iPhone’s. Like the iPhone store, there will be an approval process, and developers will be able to charge for their applications, with the revenue split likely being 70% to the developer and 30% to Verizon.

At the end of Q2, FiOS had 2.5 million subscribers — about 25% penetration of homes passed. Not bad.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.