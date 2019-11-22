Fiona Hill slams Republican lawmakers who've promoted 'politically driven falsehoods that so clearly advance Russian interests'

Andrew Harnik/AP Images The former White House national security aide Fiona Hill testified before the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday.

Fiona Hill, the former director for Europe and Russia on the National Security Council, warned Republican lawmakers during Thursday’s impeachment hearing not to promote the unfounded theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 US presidential election.

Hill spent time both during her prepared opening statement and while answering questions to argue that the conspiracy theory involving Ukraine was a Russian talking point and hurt US interests.

“In the course of this investigation, I would ask that you please not promote politically driven falsehoods that so clearly advance Russian interests,” she said during her public testimony before the House Intelligence Committee.

Hill pushed back on Republicans on the committee, some of whom – much like President Donald Trump – have expressed scepticism about the US intelligence community’s determination that Russia interfered in the US election.

“Based on questions and statements I have heard, some of you on this committee appear to believe that Russia and its security services did not conduct a campaign against our country – and that perhaps, somehow, for some reason, Ukraine did,” she said.

Hill, who was the top Russia expert on the National Security Council until July, stressed the ongoing negative impacts of Russia’s interference in 2016.

“I refuse to be part of an effort to legitimise an alternate narrative that the Ukrainian government is a US adversary and that Ukraine – not Russia – attacked us in 2016,” Hill said. “These fictions are harmful even if they are deployed for purely domestic political purposes.”

FIONA HILL: "Some of you on this committee appear to believe that Russia & its security services did not conduct a campaign against our country & that perhaps Ukraine did. This is a fictional narrative perpetrated & propagated by the Russian security services themselves." pic.twitter.com/JZCMcpFuOP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 21, 2019

NEW: Fiona Hill is *not* going to take kindly to any suggestion Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election. From her opening statement: pic.twitter.com/xdCginXB1q — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 21, 2019

