Fiona Hill says that if Trump runs again in 2024 and wins, ‘democracy’s done’

Fiona Hill, former senior director for Europe and Russia on the National Security Council, takes her seat to testify at a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump. Loren Hill/Reuters

Fiona Hill told Politico that “democracy’s done” if Trump wins in 2024.

She added that his victory would be built “on the back of a lie” and a “fiction” about the 2020 election.

Hill described Trump as a national security and counterintelligence risk in her new book.

The former top Russia expert from the Trump White House offered a blunt assessment to Politico last week when asked about the prospect of Donald Trump running for reelection in 2024.

If Trump “makes a successful return to the presidency in 2024, democracy’s done,” Fiona Hill, the former senior director for Russian and European affairs on Trump’s National Security Council, told Politico.

She made the statement when asked about Trump’s false claim that the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6 was being unfairly persecuted by the Biden administration.

“This is also part of this myth-making, as we’re well aware: the perpetration of the Big Lie, and the turning of the people of Jan. 6 into martyrs and also trying to rewrite the historical record in real time,” Hill told Politico. “He is mulling again a return to what he sees more as a crown than the presidency in 2024.”

“I feel we’re at a really critical and very dangerous inflection point in our society,” Hill said, adding that she based her assessment of Trump not an ideological basis but “on an observational basis based on the larger international historical context.”

She said Trump’s return to power would be “on the back of a lie” and “a fiction.” Hill was referring to Trump’s groundless claim that the 2020 election was illegally “rigged” and stolen from him because of widespread voter fraud.

She added that “this America is looking dangerously like Russia – based on the divisions of Russia in the 1990s and then the Putin system that came out of that. China, Hungary, Venezuela – many of the countries that are expelling immigrants from the region. This is what we’re dealing with. In all of these places, all of these issues are being manipulated and people’s grievances are being whipped up.”

A spokesperson for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But Trump slammed Hill in a statement last week, calling her a “deep state stiff with a nice accent.”

Hill kept a relatively low profile while serving in the Trump White House from 2017 to mid-2019. But she catapulted into the spotlight as one of several career national security and foreign service officials to testify in Trump’s first impeachment inquiry over his dealings with Ukraine.

In her new book, “There Is Nothing For You Here: Finding Opportunity in the Twenty-First Century,” Hill wrote about the obstacles she faced while working under Trump. Among other things, she wrote that some White House staffers referred to her as the “Russia bitch,” and that she faced unique barriers as a woman in the Trump administration.

“I was never going to have any kind of sit-down with Donald Trump to talk about Vladimir Putin or Russia, or pretty much anything else in my portfolio,” she wrote. “One of the major reasons was that I was a woman, and a completely unknown quantity at that. These two factors became critical in shaping my time in the NSC.”

Elsewhere in her book, Hill also wrote that Trump suffered from “autocrat envy” and that he frequently idolized strongmen and dictators, while criticizing his own predecessors as “idiots.”