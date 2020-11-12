This fintech startup raised $7 million in the middle of a pandemic. CEO Raja Palaniappan shares how it's tackling the last digital frontier in banking

Origin

Origin Markets, a digital finance startup based in London, just closed a Series A round with Deutsche Börse and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange as primary investors.

CEO and cofounder, Raja Palaniappan, sat down with Business Insider and gave us his thoughts on how the coronavirus pandemic has forced digital transformation in outdated trading processes and his outlook on the industry compared to the financial crisis in 2008.

Because of his work, Business Insider named Palaniappan to our annual list of the 10 leaders transforming finance in Europe.

Raja Palaniappan is in the unique position of just having raised $US7 million in the middle of a pandemic. His startup, Origin Markets â€” launched in 2015 together with co-founder Robert Taylor â€” just closed a Series A round with Deutsche BÃ¶rse and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange as primary investors, bringing total funding to $US10 million.

It’s been a bumpy journey so far for the London-based entrepreneur, who began his career trading credit-default swaps at Lehman Brothers one month before it went bankrupt in 2008. But he’s learned a lot along the way, including how to disrupt the $US130 trillion global bond market by digitising the laborious issuance process.

His timing is good: The pandemic has forced millions of people around the world to work remotely, making digitization more important than ever. That has put Origin in a comparatively good spot â€” they have even been able to make some new hires this fall.

In a phone interview, Palaniappan told Business Insider why the primary bond market is ripe for disruption, how Origin could change the lives of junior traders, what his own junior days were like back in ’08, and how the pandemic is upending the industry.

Transcript has been edited for clarity and length:

Business Insider: What’s it like fundraising in a pandemic?

Palaniappan: Well, the good thing is, this transaction had been pretty far along towards the end of last year and the early part of this year â€” so we were initially trying to close it just as the pandemic started, and then obviously it got delayed with the pandemic â€” but we managed to pull it all together in the summertime. We’ve got two strategic investors, one of whom already invested in us last year, so it’s not like we’ve been out and about road-showing or anything like that.

Business Insider: I’ve described bond origination as the last digital frontier in banking, and that was my takeaway from our previous conversation. What exactly are you doing to electronify that process?

Palaniappan: Bond origination is a process that happens fairly regularly in the capital markets. It happens, actually, daily. There are new bonds being created of all maturities â€” bonds that are only five days in maturity and bonds that are 50 years, for issuers around the world. It’s a much more frequent business than, say, equity capital markets or IPOs, which only tend to happen once. With bond origination, the same companies that have been around for a while, they will be issuing bonds on a regular basis. And it’s not just companies, its governments and supernationals, it’s NGOs, it’s all sorts of large institutions that need to raise funds.

Now, even though it is such a regular, repeated, frequent activity in the industry, the process by which it sort of occurs from start to finish is incredibly manual. And, crucially, it involves a lot of different institutions through a value chain that are all, essentially, sharing information from one to another. They’re kind of like passing a hot potato from one to another through this whole thing. That process involves a really, really, really unnecessary amount of manual workflow.

So documents that are drafted on Microsoft Word are emailed to operations people within the bank, within the borrower, within the paying agent bank, down to the clearing system at the stock exchange, and at the ratings agencies. All of these emails contain the same information and that information is sitting within a PDF, but then the recipient of these emails is opening that PDF, they’re starting to type something into some bespoke internal system that they have, and it sort of goes on and goes on. Then eventually, usually within five days, or 10 days, or sometimes 25 days, all of the various institutions that need to be involved in this transaction, say, ‘Yep, yep, we’re ready.’ And then finally, on settlement date, let’s say the bond was for $US100 million, so $US100 million dollars is wired into the customer’s account.

So what we are doing is we basically mapped out, at a granular level, every single step of that workflow, and then we digitised it. And crucially, what that means is all of these emails that I was talking about â€” they’re essentially people who are telling, in their email, other people in a different institution, ‘Hey, a new bond has been created and the bond can be described by these characteristics’ â€” and that information right now is contained usually in a document that’s a PDF. What we’re doing is we are creating a system that allows any user, and it’s usually the investment bankers or the issuer themselves, to create these documents on our platform. So rather than going into Microsoft Word and typing it all out, and creating what we call a ‘term sheet,’ or ‘final terms,’ in a Word Doc, they do it on our platform.

And by doing it on our platform, we have all the structured data about that transaction in an electronic format within our platform. So it means that we can then send this data over an API to all of these downstream entities and completely replace the email thread. So if we’re able to do that, then it doesn’t need to take five or 10 or 25 days â€” the user can create the transaction and create the documents on our system, we have all the structured data, within one button click it can be sent down to all of the downstream entities, and then settlements can actually happen ideally within the same day.

Business Insider: So how is the pandemic changing all of this? Has the business changed with people working from home and working remotely? Finance was already becoming digitised, but now traders are home, there’s no in-person contact right now.

Palaniappan: The pandemic is a bit of a tailwind for us, I have to say. Even something as simple as using DocuSign â€” electronic signatures â€” that’s a component of the bond issuance processes. Before we came around, that was a manual thing â€” an in-house lawyer would go on Microsoft Word and prepare some legal documents, they’d be negotiated between the dealer and issuer, and then they’d be printed out and then the treasurer or the authorised signatory at the issuer would sign them. And it was always a major pain point â€” like, ‘is the person who has authorised signatory power, is he or she in the office? I need to print it out before the person runs off to a meetingâ€¦’

DocuSign has been around for a long time, and we’ve integrated with DocuSign and we’ve done a number of transactions where it’s worked. But then the bottleneck is not a tech thing, it’s an adoption thing. Is the customer comfortable with it? What’s the local regulation or local legal advice on electronic signatures? Now, that adoption curve has shifted over the course of 2020, because everyone’s been forced. They have had to get on with business. They have had to continue printing new bonds, and suddenly, whatever reticence there might have been internally within an organisation â€” that has had to fall away by necessity. That’s just a small little vignette, and that is happening across the value chain, which definitely helps a business like ours.

Business Insider: You’re an engineer by training. Do you think that gives you a different perspective?

Palaniappan: I think it’s probably a combination of things. Definitely the engineering training, or maybe a natural predisposition, makes me slightly allergic to inefficiency. So if I’m shown a process or I’m trained to do something and it doesn’t make sense to me, the engineer in me wants to fix that. So I think there’s definitely an element of that coming through. And then, as an engineer, I also like to build things. You like to see an actual kind of product that you’ve put together from scratch. So I think it’s those two things coming together.

Business Insider: Are there things that you think you picked up on the trading floor that you’ve brought to the job as well?

Palaniappan: I think the trading floor gives you a really, really good and slightly underrated education in uncertainty. And I don’t think people talk about it enough, but it sort of teaches you how to make decisions with imperfect information, because you have to make a decision within a split second and you’re never going to gather perfect information. You have to learn how to do that and trust yourself to do that, and learn a process by which you do that kind of repeatedly and, hopefully, successfully.

I think especially starting a business â€” and starting a new business, like a technology company, where you’re building something that’s never been done before â€” you definitely have to learn how to make decisions and take steps with enough information, but without perfect information. And then you have to be comfortable that maybe your first decision might be wrong, and you have to have humility around that.

Business Insider: Where are the next innovations in finance coming from? What might they look like?

Palaniappan: I think the digital assets world is one that obviously has gone through its own hype cycle, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see some real kind of tangible progress being made in some smaller jurisdictions â€” I wouldn’t say in the United States or Western Europe yet, but maybe in some smaller jurisdictions, particularly where the concept of a central bank, digital currency, is kind of making progress. I think that’s really what’s necessary for there to be more widespread adoption of blockchain-based solutions within payments, or capital markets. So I’d be paying attention to those governments, those central banks, those finance ministers, that are putting a lot of effort into a central bank digital currency, because I think whatever headstart they get, if you then watch over the subsequent two to three years, you will see some pretty significant traction in that vertical.

I might be messing this up, but I think it’s in China, a couple of the larger cities are trialing using a central bank digital currency. And so if that takes off, then you can imagine a whole bunch of basic financial processes, whether it’s payments or borrowing or whatever, to suddenly have a DLT or a blockchain component to it. Whereas the first wave of trying to apply blockchain to financial services, which was really at its peak a few years ago, really didn’t gain traction because you didn’t have a central bank digital currency. And it’s not like the US Federal Reserve is at the forefront of the central bank digital currency wave â€” it’s going to be a smaller country, a smaller currency. So I would pay attention to that.

Business Insider: Given the moment that we’re in â€” London’s just gone back into lockdown, where you live â€” we don’t really even have a sense of what the economic impact of the coronavirus could ultimately be, but are there any comparisons that you can draw to ’08 or lessons from ’08 about the economic ramifications? Is it like ’08 again, or is this something completely different?

Palaniappan: It’s like ’08 but in a way it’s worse. Well, it’s worse in some respects and it’s not as bad in other respects. ’08 was, to use the metaphor, an illness within the financial system that then infected the rest of the economy. So because the financial system was incredibly leveraged, as soon as there was a â€” call it an infection â€” an increase in bad loans and bad mortgages, that really completely toppled over the financial system. And that toppling derailed the rest of the economy. So it sort of happened in two stages: because finance was unhealthy, that messed up the rest of the world.

Now, you have it the other way around. The financial system is actually fairly healthy, at least from a capitalisation perspective. You don’t have that much leverage in the system, so the probability of a large investment bank going bankrupt in the way that Lehman did is much, much lower. We spent 10 years making sure that all of the major banks around the world (and all the smaller banks around the world) are much better capitalised. However, you have an actual virus, a biological virus, that is infecting every single individual. It doesn’t matter who you are, it infects everybody. So every single industry is being affected across the board at the same time.

And then the other thing to add is you’re going to see, unfortunately, I think, a huge acceleration in an already bad trend of income inequality. We’re â€” touch wood â€” very lucky we’re a software company, so all our employees can work from home on their shiny new Macbooks and it’s fine and we don’t have to make any horrible employment decisions (in fact we’re actually hiring). But if you run a restaurant, if you run a hotel, if you run any other type of business that is much more materially impacted by the pandemic, that’s going to impact employment.

Business Insider: A bit bleak. But you are able to hire right now, and you’re raising money â€” you’ve got stock exchanges interested in investing in your product â€” so it’s not all bad, right?

Palaniappan: Yeah, definitely, and what’s nice to see is that progress continues to be made. In March, anything that wasn’t a very short-term priority for our clients was being delayed, whereas the projects that we’re trying to work on with our clients â€” they’re really medium-term projects. They will add value and our clients will get their return on investment over the course of a year or over the course of multiple years. And in March they didn’t really have the brain space to worry about those kinds of things.

But by June, July, that came back, and the people who were tasked with innovation, digital change, they were like, ‘OK, let’s see what we can do.’ So it’s really good to see that at least in our corner of the world people are looking to the medium term and are hopeful for everything that we’re doing to come to fruition and add value. And, as we spoke about before, they are driven a bit by necessity â€” digitization is only becoming more important in a pandemic world. So, yeah, we feel quite pleased that we’ve been able to raise this money and form these partnerships with these big institutions in what has otherwise been a challenging year.

