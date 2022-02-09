Smart receipt startup Slyp wants half of Australia using its products by the end of the year — and now it’s got $25 million to make it happen

Fintech Slyp has raised $25 million to reach its goal for one in two Australians to access its service through their banking apps.

Along with further investment from the big four banks, which backed and helped build the technology behind Slyp, the funding round was also supported by new investors including Luke Sayers’ advisory and investments firm Sayers Group, and Catch Group’s Gabby and Hezi Leibovich.

The company, which was founded in 2016, is among a raft of startups globally seeking to build products around digitised receipts, as e-commerce and online banking has innovated and businesses have raced to catch up.

At its core, Slyp enables receipts to be shared directly into a customer’s banking app in near real-time.

Beyond the improved experience for consumers, such as reminders about product warranties, or the ability to connect directly to the retailer’s website, Slyp follows a raft of similar startups globally that have sold themselves to businesses as a way to use receipts as another touchpoint for digital marketing, with the ability to accumulate and analyse more data.

The UK’s Flux partnered with Barclays in October last year to onboard its digital receipts platform for the bank’s customers.

While Slyp’s product is free for consumers to use, banks and merchants currently pay a fee. Banks are charged a recurring subscription fee based on the number of active users, while there’s a transaction fee for merchants.

The raise follows several business developments in recent months, including a deal signed with Chemist Warehouse along with more than 100 other retail and hospitality groups like General Pants Co, Harris Farm and Mitre10.

And in October the company partnered with its main Australian competitor, Divipay, an all-in-one smart corporate card and expense management platform, to launch in-app digital receipts for businesses at the point of sale.

Co-founded by Paul Weingarth and Spiro Rokos, previously PayPal executives, along with former ANZ group data officer Mike Boyd, at this stage the Slyp technology only works with NAB’s banking app or via SMS.

However the company has planned to go through the integration process with another of the banking giants by the end of the year.

Weingarth said moving toward integration with its backers, the big banks, was crucial for its ability to scale in coming months, with the funding round giving it another 18 to 24 months of runway.

“NAB has been our foundational banking partner, and they’ve supported us and helped us grow into a product-ready scalable platform,” Weingarth said.

“That gives you confidence and conviction when you walk into another bank that you’ve already gone through the red tape with another tier one bank,” he said.

“It derisks the decision for a large bank. NAB took that risk, and we owe a lot to NAB.”

The next step is building a new loyalty product, which Slyp intends to launch within six months, that will let consumers link loyalty cards to their payment cards and “set and forget”.

Peter Mastos, founding partner at VC firm Sayers, said the last few years have seen an explosion in the breadth of fintech startups.

“[This year] is going to be all about finding innovative solutions that scale rapidly and efficiently. Smart receipts are one of those solutions where we scratch our heads and ask ’why doesn’t this exist already?’,” Mastos said.