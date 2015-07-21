The 7 hottest FinTech companies in Silicon Valley

Square Square is a software platform that enables businesses to accept mobile payments via iOS or Android devices.

Our 2015 Silicon Valley 100 list highlights the coolest people and companies in Silicon Valley right now. While only seven companies on our list are in the consumer financial technology (FinTech) industry, they’re a wildly successful bunch.

According to recent numbers, the US is the leading country in investments in FinTech in the last year (up 200% from the previous year).

Payments and lending startups are both receiving huge sums of money — even big investment banks are interested in emerging players so they don’t get left behind in the rapidly changing industry.

Let’s meet the hottest FinTech companies in Silicon Valley right now.

