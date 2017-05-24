FINTECH BEAKTHROUGH: A Sydney chicken shop has launched its own digital wallet

Chargrill Charlie’s. (Source: supplied)

A chain of chicken shops in Sydney has launched its own mobile digital wallet, so customers can buy a meal without bringing money or card to the store.

Chargrill Charlie’s, which has nine stores around Sydney, says its app can store payment details so customers holding nothing more than their mobile phone can come in and say “I’m paying with the app”.

The app can also pinpoint the closest store based on the phone’s location information.

The software doubles as a loyalty scheme with every $350 spent through the app giving a $20 credit.

Like a frequent flyer program, an as-yet undisclosed formula elevates some customers to “gold” status, which gives out $20 vouchers more frequently plus a birthday treat and free merchandise.

To promote the app, on iOS and Android, the company is giving away $20 vouchers to the first 1000 people to download and register.

Chargrill Charlie’s was established in 1989 and serves roast chickens, Portuguese style dishes, burgers, rolls and schnitzels.

