Here's Why Everyone's Already Forgot About FinReg, And Basel III Is All That Matters

Last week, the U.S. Congress agreed on a financial reform package set to change the way banks function in the U.S. And while that bill has yet to pass a vote, or be signed by the President, attention has already shifted to Basel III.



Basel III are new requirements set to fundamentally change the international banking system. Designed by the Bank for International Settlements they target the Tier 1 capital ratios of banks, among other things.

That Tier 1 targeting could fundamentally change the nature of this recovery and the financial stability of banks around the world. It would force banks to raise additional capital, before the December 2012 deadline, and perhaps constrain their ability to lend.

Banks have argued that if measures are as stringent as some parties are hinting, world GDP could fall by 5% as a result. Those arguments have been largely dismissed, though the Dutch national bank envisions a 0.5% to 1.0% decline in GDP.

S&P has said that this need to raise capital would not impact their bank ratings. But banks are already envisioning a fall in return on equity, from a combination of taxes and new requirements, from 20% to 5%.

Now changes are already being made to curtail the most aggressive of Basel III’s designs, after banks complained costs associated with the rules could rise to $5 trillion.

The CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, the Italian bank, is now arguing how regulators need to be careful to not create another credit crisis through regulation.

Expect banks to ratchet up their anti-Basel III rhetoric in the week’s and months to come as they try to defend their profit base.

