This 4-Person Startup Is Trying To Change Online Shopping As We Know It

Startups have tried virtual clothing try-on solutions time and time again.



They attempt to make a viable solution for trying on clothes online, with the hopes that it will actually save people from making terrible purchases on the Web or from shopping in brick-and-mortar stores.

Already, there’s Metail, TrueFit, Clotheshorse, True & Co., Fitiquette, Fits.me, and PhiSix.

But Finnish startup Stylewhile is different from other virtual try-on startups in the sense that rather than licensing its technology to retailers to integrate onto their platform, Stylewhile functions somewhat as its own online retailer.

Stylewhile also places more of an emphasis on outfits, rather than pieces, Stylewhile CEO Jutta Haaramo tells Business Insider.

Its iPad-optimised platform allows customers to mix and match items from various retailers on top of a model with a similar body type. Once you’ve created your ideal look, you can save that style and even share it with friends to get their input. Or, you can buy those pieces on the spot. For now, it’s only available for women.

If you find something you like from both Neiman Marcus and Shopbop, you’ll be directed to each retailer’s respective shopping cart. But that will likely change, Haaramo says.

In the future, Haaramo envisions one shopping cart to make purchases from multiple retailers on Stylewhile.

For now, Stylewhile has agreements with online retailers including Shopbop, Asos, Ivana Helsinki, Neiman Marcus, and My-wardrobe.com. For every transaction facilitated through Stylewhile, Stylewhile takes a percentage of the revenue.

Users typically try on about 17 pieces per visit, Haaramo says. About 10% of users actually click the purchase link, which is pretty respectable given that add-to-basket conversion rates average around 12%.

Haaramo founded Stylewhile in 2011 alongside Mika Martilla in Helsinki, Finland. Its four-person team is backed by The Finnish Foundation, Tekes, and Lifeline Ventures.

Disclosure: Finnish funding agency Tekes and Finnfacts, a non-profit media service organisation in Finland, paid for a trip to Helsinki to explore the startup scene.

