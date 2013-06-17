GARBAGE IS SEXY: It's A $1 Trillion Market That Finnish Startup Enevo Wants To Disrupt

Have you heard of this trend called “the Internet of Things”?



It’s where everyday objects link to the Internet via wireless connectivity chips and sensors.

These days everything from TVs to Thermostats connect to the Internet.

Next up: Garbage cans.

A Finnish startup called Enevo wants to optimise waste management and collection by determining when waste containers in public areas need to be emptied.

Enevo focuses on trash collection in public areas because that’s where the most waste is generated, Enevo co-founder Fredrik Kekalainen says. It’s also a $1 trillion industry.

The basic concept behind it is to drive less, and collect more trash.

Enevo does this using wireless sensors and big data. Its wireless sensor can be installed in essentially any container or bin in a matter of minutes. Enevo estimates it saves its roughly 10 customers 30% in trash management costs by avoiding unnecessary collections.

Trash management companies typically operate with static routes and end up collecting half-empty, and sometimes completely empty, containers. That adds up to a bunch of unnecessary costs, like gas consumption and time spent.

In the future, Enevo envisions its sensors used in things like sludge tanks, and diesel tanks for farms and construction sites.

In April, Enevo raised $2.6 million from Finnish Industry Investment and Lifeline Ventures. Enevo plans to use that money to fuel its worldwide expansion.

