These glass igloos in the Finnish wilderness are the best way to stare at the Northern Lights all night

What could be better than seeing the Northern Lights?

Seeing them from bed.

In Finnish Lapland, just north of the Arctic Circle, you can.

This far north, the incredible light show is visible around 200 days a year — that’s more than every other day. The Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort has made the most of the epic phenomenon with its “Igloo Village,” which features igloos made of glass, ideal for seeing the Northern Lights in all their glory, and all night long.

While temperatures around these parts can get as low as -40F, these igloos are made from a special thermal glass that keeps temperatures inside toasty, and the glass from frosting over.

Once you’ve had your fill of watching the lights, the hotel also features world’s largest smoke sauna, a snow restaurant and ice bar, and an ice sculpture gallery. Winter activities include dog-sledding, reindeer sledding, skiing and snowboarding, snowmobiling, and ice fishing.

Glass igloos are available from August through April — prime Aurora Borealis viewing time — and one night for two costs around $455.

Story by Sophie-Claire Hoeller and editing by Kristen Griffin

