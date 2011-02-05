Finnish Food Activists Have Kidnapped A Ronald McDonald Statue

A Ronald McDonald statue in Helinski has been kidnapped in an attempt to promote “a better and safer food future,” according to the Food Liberation Army.



The guerrilla group uploaded a video to YouTube in which they place a bag over Ronald’s head while the masked group leader makes demands of the fast food franchise to answer questions regarding their corporate responsibility and code of ethics, according to The Raw Story.

On their web site, the FLA asks among other things why McDonald’s doesn’t use “ethically-produced” meats, why they they don’t actively try to prevent diabetes and obesity among customers, and why they don’t make public the amount of un-recyclable waste they produce per year.

If McDonald’s refuses to answer the group’s questions by February 11th, the group promises to “execute” Ronald.

