The Reverse Sovereign Debt Crisis Continues

The reverse of the sovereign debt crisis continues.



Short-term borrowing costs around Europe (with the exception of a couple peripheral countries) continue to collapse.

The latest to join the “club” of not paying money to borrow? Finland.

The Finnish 2-year yield just dropped to zero (via Linda Yueh).

Via Bloomberg.com, an intraday look at the Finnish 2-year yield.

Photo: Bloomberg

