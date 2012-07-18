The Reverse Sovereign Debt Crisis Continues

The reverse of the sovereign debt crisis continues.
Short-term borrowing costs around Europe (with the exception of a couple peripheral countries) continue to collapse.
The latest to join the “club” of not paying money to borrow? Finland.
The Finnish 2-year yield just dropped to zero (via Linda Yueh).
Via Bloomberg.com, an intraday look at the Finnish 2-year yield.
Photo: Bloomberg
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.