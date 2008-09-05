Finnegan Lands As Chief Digital Officer, Starcom MediaVest

That was quick. Eight months after leaving Omnicom for ad startup Vibrant Media, Sean Finnegan is back at an agency, this time in virtually the same role at Starcom MediaVest.



Finnegan had been CEO of Omnicom’s OMD Digital before he left the company to become in January to become chief media officer at Vibrant.

Now he’s joining Starcom MediaVest, a unit of Paris-based Publicis Group, as president and chief digital officer based in Chicago. Publicis chief executive Maurice Levy said 20% of the ad conglomerate’s revenue will come from digital in 2008.

Release:

CHICAGO, September 4, 2008—Laura Desmond, chief executive officer of Starcom MediaVest Group (SMG), today announced the appointment of Sean Finnegan to the role of President and Chief Digital Officer for the global media network. A celebrated digital pioneer, Finnegan has most recently served as chief marketing officer for Vibrant, prior to which he was CEO of Omnicom Media Group Digital. This is the second major global management announcement from Desmond, who took on SMG’s top job in June of 2008.

“You might say I’m obsessed with mastering the digital realities that continue to shape the future of our industry and consumer contact,” said Desmond. “When the chief digital officer role was vacated by Curt Hecht, I was determined to fill the vacancy with an industry leader who could build on powerful momentum and propel our network into the future. Sean was a clear front runner from the onset of my search, and I’m thrilled to make him part of SMG’s global leadership team.”

Finnegan brings 15 years of experience to SMG. Finnegan was CEO of OMG Digital, leading a global management team and launching services in Digital Investment, Search, Mobile, Gaming, Futures, Analytics and Ad Operations. He began his career as a print planner at BBDO New York, and then shifted his focus to the internet and new media, working at several interactive agencies including TribalDDB. When Omnicom formed OMD, Finnegan began a quick climb through the digital ranks.

Inducted into the AAF Advertising Hall of Achievement in 2006, Finnegan’s industry accolades also include Advertising Age Media Maven, Media Week All Star, MediaPost All Star, Min Magazine’s 21 Most Intriguing People, Inter-nationalist Magazine Agency Innovator and OnMedia’s Madison Avenue “IT” List.

“There are two things that drew me to this new position,” said Finnegan. “One, I join an agency that continues to prove and strengthen their commitment in the digital space through top talent management and new media company investments applied to world class brands. I have watched SMG with much admiration embrace new platforms and aggressively incubate new capabilities over the past decade. Two, this is a brilliant opportunity for me to return to my native Chicago while serving a global role.”

Finnegan officially begins his new job on October 1.

