Washington DC Firm Will Pay Off 100% Of Your Law School Debt

A Washington, D.C. patent and trademark law firm is offering what could be the world’s most generous law school tuition reimbursement program.



Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner will pay back 100% of lawyers’ hefty law school tuition — with one pretty big condition, the Washington Post reports.

Lawyers have to work at Finnegan part-time as “student associates” during law school to qualify for the generous reimbursement, according to the Post. Anybody who’s ever gone to law school knows that it’s not usually conducive to having a part-time gig.

Still, the Finnegan deal might be worthwhile for aspiring lawyers looking to avoid the crushing burden of law school debt. Finnegan managing partner Barbara McCurdy said the firm shells out a ton of money in order to retain talented lawyers.

“I signed some checks for Harvard and Stanford in the past year that nearly made me choke,” McCurdy told the Post.

Interestingly, the 375-lawyer firm doesn’t go out of its way to advertise its reimbursement program on its website.

We reached out to the firm to get some more details on the deal, including whether the tuition reimbursement is taxable and whether it’s paid out over a certain period of time. We’ll update this post if Finnegan gets back to us.

