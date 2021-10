25 songs you probably didn’t know were written or produced by Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas

O’Connell coproduced girl in red’s single “Serotonin.”

“Serotonin” is the third single from “If I Could Make It Go Quiet,” the official debut album from girl in red

The Norwegian singer-songwriter coproduced the song with Matias Tellez and O’Connell, who she said brought “fresh ears,” “extra energy,” and “weird suggestions” to the song.

She also told NME that O’Connell played the song for his sister, who called the lyrics “bonkers.”