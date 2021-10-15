25 songs you probably didn’t know were written or produced by Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas

He cowrote and produced Ben Platt’s quarantine ballad “So Will I.”

“So Will I” was included on the deluxe edition of Ben Platt’s debut studio album “Sing to Me Instead.”

He told Rolling Stone that he wrote the demo “at the start of quarantine” with Michael Pollack over FaceTime.

“When we finished and saw we had something very special, I brought it immediately to Finneas and asked if he might be willing to produce,” Platt said. “He elevated it and lifted it without overpowering the lyric and the storytelling. He’s magic.”

O’Connell agreed that he “instantly” felt a connection with the power ballad.

“I think the sentiment is one I needed to hear and I imagine it will bring comfort to many others as well,” he said.