25 songs you probably didn’t know were written or produced by Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas

Callie Ahlgrim
Finneas O’Connell won producer of the year, non-classical at the 2020 Grammy Awards for his work on Billie Eilish’s debut album. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
O’Connell coproduced girl in red’s single “Serotonin.”
Girl in red serotonin music video
‘Serotonin’ was released on March 3, 2021. girl in red/YouTube
“Serotonin” is the third single from “If I Could Make It Go Quiet,” the official debut album from girl in red

The Norwegian singer-songwriter coproduced the song with Matias Tellez and O’Connell, who she said brought “fresh ears,” “extra energy,” and “weird suggestions” to the song.

She also told NME that O’Connell played the song for his sister, who called the lyrics “bonkers.”

He worked on two songs for Kid Cudi’s “Man on the Moon III: The Chosen.”
Kid cudi man on the moon iii the chosen
‘Man on the Moon III: The Chosen’ was released on December 11, 2020. Republic
O’Connell cowrote and coproduced “Beautiful Trip” and “Sept. 16,” the first and 12th tracks on Kid Cudi’s seventh album, respectively.

Clocking in at just 37 seconds, “Beautiful Trip” is the shortest song in history to chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

He coproduced Justin Bieber’s “Lonely” alongside Benny Blanco.
Justin bieber lonely
‘Lonely’ was released on October 16, 2020. Justin Bieber/YouTube
“Lonely,” the second single from Justin Bieber’s sixth album “Justice,” explores how he struggled emotionally as a famous teenager.

O’Connell, who produced the song alongside featured artist Benny Blanco, called it “one of my favorite things I’ve ever been a part of.”

He produced Demi Lovato’s political single “Commander in Chief.”
Demi lovato commander in chief
‘Commander in Chief’ was released on October 14, 2020. Island Records/UMG
Demi Lovato said they were inspired to release an anti-Trump song because they often felt the urge to write the then-president a letter.

By criticizing him with lyrics, “he has to answer those questions to everyone and not just me,” Lovato explained to CNN.

“I think people underestimate the bravery it takes to put out a song like this when your platform is as large as Demi’s is,” O’Connell wrote on Instagram when “Commander in Chief” was released. “It was an Honor to produce this one for the wildly talented Demi Lovato.”

O’Connell produced Celeste’s single “I Can See the Change.”
I can see the change celeste
‘I Can See the Change’ was released on May 27, 2020. Both Sides Records/Polydor Records/Universal Music
“I saw Celeste perform at the BRITs back in February and was blown away. She commanded the stage in a way that was simultaneously intimate and massive and I immediately went home and downloaded her entire catalogue,” O’Connell told The Line of Best Fit.

“When I was approached about producing ‘I Can See The Change,’ I was thrilled. I have been lucky to produce songs for a few artists who I think will never go out [of] style and Celeste is certainly on that list.”

He cowrote and produced Ben Platt’s quarantine ballad “So Will I.”
Ben platt sing to me instead album
‘So Will I’ was released on May 8, 2020. Atlantic
“So Will I” was included on the deluxe edition of Ben Platt’s debut studio album “Sing to Me Instead.”

He told Rolling Stone that he wrote the demo “at the start of quarantine” with Michael Pollack over FaceTime.

“When we finished and saw we had something very special, I brought it immediately to Finneas and asked if he might be willing to produce,” Platt said. “He elevated it and lifted it without overpowering the lyric and the storytelling. He’s magic.”

O’Connell agreed that he “instantly” felt a connection with the power ballad.

“I think the sentiment is one I needed to hear and I imagine it will bring comfort to many others as well,” he said.

He cowrote “The Most Beautiful Thing” with Bruno Major.
The most beautiful thing bruno major
‘The Most Beautiful Thing’ was released on May 1, 2020. Harbour/AWAL
“Bruno became one of my favorite artists after his music was recommended to me by my manager Danny back in 2017,” O’Connell wrote on Instagram, the same day “The Most Beautiful Thing” was released.

“We met for coffee in the summer of 18, talked for 2 hours, I got horribly sunburnt and we started writing songs whenever we were in the same city,” he continued. “Every day I spend with Bruno feels nothing like work and I am so proud of this song we wrote together. Hope you love it.”

O’Connell cowrote “Jealous” with Lennon Stella.
Jealous lennon stella
‘Jealous’ was released on March 13, 2020. Lennon Stella/YouTube
“Jealous” is the third single from Lennon Stella’s debut studio album “Three. Two. One.”

“I started writing this one with Finneas. He’s so creative and so musical; I was refreshed and inspired,” Stella told Apple Music.

“The song started with the idea of you moving on faster than somebody else. It’s a lighthearted take on ‘I’m not trying to make you jealous, I’m just moving on and I’m feeling good, and it’s not an intentional, calculated thing to hurt you.'”

He cowrote and coproduced Trevor Daniel’s single “Past Life.”
Past life trevor daniel
‘Past Life’ was released on March 6, 2020. Alamo/Interscope
“‘Past Life’ is a great fucking song,” O’Connell wrote on Instagram when “Past Life” was released. “I knew it the first time I heard it. Lucky to have gotten to produce it! Buckets of love to Trevor and everyone involved in the creation of this track.”

O’Connell is also credited on the updated version of the song featuring Selena Gomez, which was released three months later.

He played “a very very VERY small role in the creation” of Halsey’s “I Hate Everybody.”
Halsey manic
‘Manic’ was released on January 17, 2020. Capitol Records
O’Connell contributed production to the seventh track on Halsey’s third album, “Manic.”

“I couldn’t feel luckier,” he wrote on Instagram when the album dropped in January. “Halsey’s music has inspired me since I first heard ‘New Americana’ when I was 17.”

O’Connell cowrote Tove Lo’s “Bikini Porn,” which he described as “exactly the song I dreamed of producing for her.”
Bikini porn tove lo finneas
‘Bikini Porn’ was released on January 15, 2020. Tove Lo/YouTube
Tove Lo dropped two new tracks in January, just four months after releasing her fourth studio album, “Sunshine Kitty.”

Both new tracks, “Bikini Porn” and “Passion and Pain Taste the Same When I’m Weak,” were cowritten and produced by O’Connell. He even appears in the music video for the former.

“I’ve been a fan of Tove Lo since the minute I first heard ‘Habits’ in 2014,” he wrote on Instagram. “Sometimes you can tell instantly that a songwriter or singer is going to have a lasting impact immediately and that’s exactly how I’ve always felt about tove. Writing with her proved me right. Bar for bar, she’s brilliant and ‘Bikini Porn’ was exactly the song I dreamed of producing for her.”

He cowrote and produced “Used to This,” the 13th track on Camila Cabello’s album “Romance.”
Camila cabello romance
‘Romance’ was released on December 6, 2019. Epic Records
Camila Cabello teased her collaboration with O’Connell in an interview with Variety and said their song is one of her favorites from her sophomore album.

“Camila Cabello is one of my favorite artists,” he wrote on Instagram when the album was released. “She’s also a friend of mine now which makes me feel VERY COOL!!! I stood in the crowd at lollapalooza last summer and watched her set in awe. I texted my managers/publisher right then that I would die to write with her.”

He added: “I love this album so much and I could NOT be more grateful to be a part of it!”

O’Connell helped produce Gomez’s hit single “Lose You to Love Me.”
Selena gomez lose you to love me
‘Lose You to Love Me’ was released on October 23, 2019. Selena Gomez/YouTube
Gomez’s powerful comeback single “Lose You to Love Me” was primarily produced by the Swedish duo Mattman & Robin, but O’Connell is credited with additional production. 

Eilish is signed to the same label as Gomez, and O’Connell was offered a chance to add some flourishes to the song when it was nearing completion. He says he added some “textural stuff,” like string plucks and overtone synths, to “make the production feel a little bit more alive.”

“He just added that final touch, and it just really made a difference from the second chorus into what he did in the bridge,” Gomez told Sirius XM. “It was really awesome.”

O’Connell produced “If The World Was Ending,” a collaboration between JP Saxe and Julia Michaels.
Jp saxe julia michaels if the world was ending
‘If The World Was Ending’ was released on October 17, 2019. JP Saxe/YouTube
JP Saxe and Julia Michaels cowrote “If The World Was Ending,” Saxe’s third single, and recorded an instrumental demo that made its way to O’Connell.

“He heard the song, the original demo, which was just the piano and our voices,” JP Saxe told Front Row’s Rob Herrera, “and there was something about the piano vocal that felt really powerful to everyone. And I think Finneas had a reaction to that, and liked it enough that he wanted to accentuate what it was about it that he already liked. And I loved that that was the approach he took.”

He and Eilish cowrote “Tear Myself Apart” for Tate McRae.
Tear myself apart tate mcrae
‘Tear Myself Apart’ was released on August 28, 2019. Tate McRae/YouTube
After Tate McRae signed with RCA in 2019, she was given the opportunity to record a song cowritten by music’s most famous sibling duo.

“I still don’t really know what happened, but they were like, ‘Here, it’s for you,'” McRae told BBC.

“Tear Myself Apart” became the teenager’s first official single and was included on her debut EP, “All the Things I Never Said.”

He cowrote and coproduced Ashe’s breakthrough single “Moral of the Story.”
Moral of the story ashe
‘Moral of the Story: Chapter 1’ was released on April 5, 2019. Ashe Music/YouTube
O’Connell has worked on multiple songs with singer-songwriter Ashe, including all four tracks on her 2019 EP “Moral of the Story: Chapter 1” — most notably its title track, which landed her on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart.

The single, which O’Connell coproduced and cowrote, soundtracked a memorable scene in Netflix’s “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.”

“Finneas and I, I remember us being like, ‘We really believe in this record. We think this record’s going to be important for my career,'” Ashe told Insider.

“When it didn’t do too much, we were like, ‘Oh, man. I guess we were wrong.’ So when it started to take off, we were like, ‘We were not! Wrong!'”

“When the Party’s Over” is one of just two songs on Eilish’s debut album that she didn’t help write.
When the party's over billie eilish
‘When the Party’s Over’ was released on October 17, 2018. Billie Eilish/YouTube
“When the Party’s Over” is the second single from Eilish’s debut studio album. It was written and produced entirely by O’Connell.

“I remember hearing it from the other room or something and, like, he was like, ‘Billie come here I just wrote this fucking crazy song,'” she told NME. “I feel like the melodies in that song get you, you know what I’m saying?”

O’Connell also wrote Eilish’s “My Strange Addiction,” but she contributed production to the song, which was partially inspired by her obsession with “The Office.”

He’s featured on “The Ending” by Wafia, a song that he cowrote and produced.
Wafia viii
Wafia’s third EP ‘VIII’ was released on January 19, 2018. Future Classic
O’Connell cowrote and produced the closing track from Wafia’s third EP, “VIII.”

“We were just hanging out and I started playing the piano in the tiny recording studio we were in, and the chorus that ended up being ‘The Ending’ came out and we came up with that first line. The song just flew out in the last hour and a half of us being there,” O’Connell told Atwood Magazine. “It was a really fast writing process and produced the whole thing around it over the course of the next month.”

He also landed a feature credit by providing backing vocals — and if you listen closely, you can also hear Eilish’s voice floating in the background, even though she’s not featured.

He cowrote and produced “Satellite” by Rebecca Black, of “Friday” fame.
Rebecca black satellite
‘RE/BL’ was released on September 15, 2017. rebecca/YouTube
Rebecca Black and O’Connell’s girlfriend, Claudia Sulewski, are close friends. Both are YouTubers and have collaborated on videos in the past, some of which have also featured O’Connell.

However, O’Connell cowrote the fourth track on Black’s 2017 EP, “RE/BL,” before he and Sulewski had met or begun dating. The song was rereleased as a single in 2018.

He cowrote and coproduced “Blank Dice” for the band FLAWES.
Blank dice flawes
‘Blank Dice’ was released on July 28, 2017. Red Bull Records Inc
O’Connell reached out to FLAWES after he heard their cover of “Ocean Eyes.”

“Finneas heard it and really liked it and he showed it to Billie and she really liked it and then we ended up working with Finneas,” the band told The One in January. “We had like three or four days together, writing songs together. Now, both of them are the biggest things in pop music at the moment.”

“But what was crazy is that at that time,” they continued, “Finneas was writing the Billie Eilish album and he was telling us all about it and he said ‘This record is gonna change the world.'”

He wrote and produced Alice Kristiansen’s single “Lost My Mind,” which he later recorded for his own EP.
Lost my mind alice kristiansen
‘Lost My Mind’ was released on June 2, 2017. Alice Kristiansen/YouTube
Alice Kristiansen released “Lost My Mind” as a standalone single back in 2017. O’Connell recorded his own version of the song for his 2019 EP “Blood Harmony” — possibly because he still connected to an autobiographical element of the song, since he’s cited that as the main reason why he keeps some songs for himself.
O’Connell and Gabrielle Current have written multiple songs together, including “Come to Think.”
Come to think gabrielle current
‘Come to Think’ was released on April 17, 2017. Gabrielle Current/Shiny Gem
“I love working with Gabrielle Current,” O’Connell told OTW. “We’ve written a ton of songs together, she’s incredible.”

Most notably, O’Connell is featured on Current’s 2017 single “Come to Think.” You may recognize it from a home video of a young Eilish performing the song alongside her brother.

O’Connell produced Evalyn’s debut single “Filthy Rich.”
Filthy rich evalyn
‘Filthy Rich’ was released on February 13, 2017. B3SCI Records
“That girl is so dope,” O’Connell told OTW of Evalyn, who included “Filthy Rich” on her 2017 EP “Sandcastle.”
O’Connell originally wrote “Ocean Eyes” for his high school band.
Ocean eyes billie eilish
‘Ocean Eyes’ was originally released on November 19, 2015. Billie Eilish/YouTube
O’Connell was just 17 years old when he wrote and produced his sister’s debut single.

“In a unique and fantastic instance, everything about the verse happened all at once,” he told Ones to Watch. “I sat down at my piano, played and sang the entire first verse at once. The rest of the song took some time to get right but I knew where it was going.”

Finneas originally wrote “Ocean Eyes” for his high school band, but he “knew it was meant for Billie” when he heard her sing it.

“She brought life to it that I couldn’t believe,” he told OTW. “She might be the most convincing singer I’ve ever heard. I’ve never doubted a single word she sings. It’s such a gift. Her voice is like a Stradivarius violin.”

