‘Stranger Things’ actor Finn Wolfhard says he immediately fired his agent who was accused of sexual misconduct

Finn Wolfhard in 2017. Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Finn Wolfhard recently told The Washington Post that he didn’t have to think twice about firing his former agent, Tyler Grasham, after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him in 2017.

In a new interview with the newspaper, the now-18-year-old actor spoke about how he made that decision when he was 14 years old and in the midst of public attention with the film “It” and “Stranger Things” season two.

“When it comes to something like that, you can’t be personal, like, ‘Yeah, but I’ve met him and he’s really nice,'” Wolfhard said. “When something incredibly serious and awful like that comes out, there’s no going back. When I found that out, I was like, ‘Oh, absolutely fire him. That’s insane.’ I felt so terrible for the people who were harmed by this person.”

Grasham was described by The Hollywood Reporter as a “prominent” agent at the APA talent agency in 2017. As the #MeToo movement brought reports of sexual misconduct to the forefront of Hollywood, three named men (and one anonymous accuser) spoke about their alleged experiences with Grasham.

The first accuser, actor-turned-filmmaker Blaise Godbe Lipman spoke with The Hollywood Reporter after posting his story on social media, saying Grasham had gotten him drunk and sexually assaulted him when he was around 17 or 18 years old.

Grasham did not immediately return Insider’s request for comment.

Grasham was put on leave shortly after the first accuser spoke out, and fired from the APA just hours after Wolfhard had dropped him as his agent. The APA conducted an internal investigation, and in May 2018 the talent agency told The Wrap that “corrective action” was taken, but no further comment would be given.

However, the Los Angeles District Attorney had decided to not file charges.

“Of the four accusations against him, two were found to be outside the statute of limitations, one was dismissed for lack of sufficient evidence, and one was referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office, for possible filing as a misdemeanor,” The Wrap reported in 2018.

Wolfhard has since signed with CAA talent agency.