Finn Wolfhard had no idea he was auditioning for the new ‘Ghostbusters’ movie. When he finally learned what it was, he thought his ‘Stranger Things’ role would cost him the part.

Finn Wolfhard is seen at New York Comic Con 2021 at the ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ panel. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop

Finn Wolfhard thought his “Stranger Things” role would cost him a part in “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”

The actor made the comment during a panel for the new “Ghostbusters” film at New York Comic Con.

When Wolfhard auditioned, he had no idea he was trying out for the sequel.

“Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard didn’t know what movie he was trying out for when auditioning for the next “Ghostbusters” film.

“I had no idea what I was auditioning for,” Wolfhard said during a panel for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” at New York Comic Con on Friday, which Insider attended.

Wolfhard was aware it was a movie for director Jason Reitman, but that it had a codename and was super secretive.

The cast breakdown for ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ made it sound like a pretty ordinary movie

Jason Reitman, Ivan Reitman, Carrie Coon and Finn Wolfhard speak onstage during the Ghostbusters: Afterlife Cast & Filmmakers Panel At New York Comic Con on October 08, 2021 in New York City. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop

The scene Wolfhard auditioned with was careful to not give away any revealing info about the franchise.

“It wasn’t a scene with action or anything. It wasn’t talking about ghosts,” Wolfhard said. “It was just a scene between an older brother and a little sister.”

“The casting breakdown said this is just a movie about a family that inherits a farm. It sounded, really, like one of my movies,” added director Jason Reitman to laughter from the crowd.

After submitting an audition tape, Wolfhard kept pondering what he auditioned for.

“I didn’t know what it was,” said Wolfhard, adding, “I was kind of thinking, in the days after, I was like, ‘I wonder why it’s so secretive. I wonder why there’s such a big codename behind it.'”

Wolfhard thought his ‘Stranger Things’ role would cost him from getting the role once he knew it was a ‘Ghostbusters’ film

“When I found out it was ‘Ghostbusters’ I really didn’t think I was going to be cast because I was already in ‘Stranger Things,'” Wolfhard said.

The slight mention of the popular Netflix series sent fans into a brief uproar.

“I had worn the [‘Ghostbusters’] costume in an episode and I thought, ‘OK. Maybe Jason… that might rub him the wrong way or something like that,” Wolfhard said, thinking it would cost him the part.

The boys of ‘Stranger Things’ dress up as Ghostbusters on season two of the series. Wolfhard is all the way to the right. Netflix

It might have done the opposite.

“You looked good in the costume,” Reitman interjected.

“Yeah, I guess that’s what it was,” Wolfhard said to some laughter from the crowd.

When Wolfhard was eventually offered the role of Trevor in “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” he immediately said, “Yes.”

“For me, the most amazing part of being a part this franchise is the legacy behind it, feeling like you’re actually a part of a family,” said Wolfhard.

After the short panel, Reitman surprised the Comic Con crowd with an early screening of the film, which was a hit. The film, which plays as a sequel to the original franchise, features Wolfhard as his family inherits a mysterious house.

Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd also star. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” will be released only in theaters on November 19, 2021.