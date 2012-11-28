Why Finland's Unorthodox Education System Is The Best In The World

Photo: flickr: wstryder
A new global league table, produced by the Economist Intelligence Unit for Pearson, has found Finland to be the best education system in the world.The rankings combined international test results and data such as graduation rates between 2006 and 2010, the BBC reports.
For Finland, this is no fluke. Since it implemented huge education reforms 40 years ago, the country’s school system has consistently come in at the top for the international rankings for education systems.
But how do they do it?
It’s simple — by going against the evaluation-driven, centralized model that much of the Western world uses.
Science classes are capped at 16 students so that they may perform practical experiments in every class.
Elementary school students get 75 minutes of recess a day in Finnish versus an average of 27 minutes in the US.
However, high school teachers with 15 years of experience make 102 per cent of what other college graduates make.
In an international standardized measurement in 2001, Finnish children came in at the top, or very close to the top, for science, reading and mathematics.
And despite the differences between Finland and the US, it easily beats countries with a similar demographic
neighbour Norway, of a similar size and featuring a similar homogeneous culture, follows the same strategies as the USA and achieves similar rankings in international studies.
(Source: Smithsonian)
