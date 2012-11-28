Why Finland's Unorthodox Education System Is The Best In The World

Photo: flickr: wstryder

A new global league table, produced by the Economist Intelligence Unit for Pearson, has found Finland to be the best education system in the world.The rankings combined international test results and data such as graduation rates between 2006 and 2010, the BBC reports.



For Finland, this is no fluke. Since it implemented huge education reforms 40 years ago, the country’s school system has consistently come in at the top for the international rankings for education systems.

But how do they do it?

It’s simple — by going against the evaluation-driven, centralized model that much of the Western world uses.

