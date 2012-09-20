Finland Released The Scariest Public Service Announcement We've Ever Seen

A new public service announcement from Finland, titled “Monsters,” shows parents what their drinking problem may look like through the eyes of their children.



It was made by a non-profit that helps children who suffer from alcoholic parents, and it sure makes its point clear.

A 2009 study found alcohol to be responsible for 17 per cent of all deaths among Finnish men 15- to 64-years-old, which surpassed heart disease as the No.1 killer. Alcohol caused more than 10 per cent of all deaths in Finnish woman, which is similar to the rate for breast cancer.

In the U.S. more than 17 million adults are considered to have alcohol problems.



