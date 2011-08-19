Meanwhile, Finland Continues To Do Its Best To Torpedo Greece

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

This probably can be traced to the strong showing for right-wing candidate Timo Soini in the last election…Finland continues to imperil the entire Greek bailout, saying there’s no chance it can compromise on demands for collateral if it is to approve the next tranche of bailout funding the country needs to avoid going bankruptcy.



Once this idea catches on with other countries — and it already has — the whole bailout match changes, and Greece probably has to go back to the drawing board.

Just one of many problems in Europe.

