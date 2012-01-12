A Finnish Anti-Piracy Group Received A Bomb Threat After Campaigning Against The Pirate Bay

Photo: Wikipedia

A Finnish anti-piracy group reportedly received a bomb threat after campaigning against file sharing website, The Pirate Bay. Reuters reports that after non-profit group CIAPC took the website to a Helsinki court last year, Finnish telecom provider Elisa was ordered to block the website, something it did this week. However, after Elisa had blocked the Pirate Bay, CIAPC received a threatening email signed by Anonymous Finland.



The email said that the non-profit’s offices, which are located in Helsinki, would be bombed this week. The threat has been reported to the police.

Additionally, AFP reports Internet providers in the Netherlands have also been ordered to block The Pirate Bay. Providers Ziggo and XS4ALL have been ordered to block the site and could face fines of up to €10,000 a day if they fail to do so. The action was taken after a case was brought forward by Dutch organisation the Brein Foundation which represents the Dutch recording industry.

Members of Anonymous have also taken action against this ruling, posting on an online forum:

“Anonymous will not sit idle while BREIN removes parts of our interwebz. Undock your battle ships! Sailing these shallow Dutch seas we will hit this enemy vessel under its waterline.”

