Europe's best performing stock surged 1,391% this year

A Swedish biometric technology company called Fingerprint Cards outperformed every other European stock in 2015, according to a report by Bloomberg News.

The company’s stock surged 1,391% in 2015, more than 1,000 other companies on the Bloomberg World EMEA Index, and now has a market value of 32.8 billion kronor ($3.9 billion).

Here’s how that looks on the chart:

The company makes fingerprint sensors and has boosted sales as mobile-phone makers begin to include biometric technology as a standard feature in their products.

Chief Executive Officer Joergen Lantto told Bloomberg’s Adam Ewing that the market for Fingerprint Cards’ technology will be at least 500 million units next year, rising to around 1.7 billion units in 2018.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.