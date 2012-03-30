FindTheBest Will Save You From Decision-Making Hell

FindTheBest is a new online search tool that lets you compare anything and everything—from banks and credit cards to baby formula and dog breeds.



The site uses information from public databases, manufacturing sites, and industry experts for all of the data.

For example, a comparison search of the best banks pulls up a list of each bank’s qualities, including the areas it serves and the number of ATMs it has in the U.S.

Meanwhile, a comparison of the colleges of your choice (say Harvard, Princeton and Yale) pulls up information regarding everything to know about the campuses including costs, financial aid distribution, and acceptance rates.

But one of our favourites has to be the dog breeder comparison tool.

Choose the type (loyal? intelligent? aggressive? all of the above?) and the site pulls up the best breeds to fit your description with essential dog information like the origin, temperament and health concerns to expect from that Affenpinscher, Afghan Hound or Airedale Terrier.

Photo: FindTheBest

While many other comparison sites let customers weigh in on the product, FindTheBest gives you as much information you could possibly need to make an objective, smart decision.

