Findings: Virginia Quarterly Review Editor Ted Genoways Didn't Bully His Managing Editor Into Suicide

So says an audit released Wednesday by the University of Virginia.



The Chronicle of Higher Education reports:

An audit of The Virginia Quarterly Review released on Wednesday by the University of Virginia says that Ted Genoways, the respected journal’s editor, had “questionable” managerial skills and had spent magazine money without approval to publish a book of his own poetry. But the audit report stops short of saying that Mr. Genoways was guilty of workplace bullying, which some journal staff members have said contributed to the suicide last summer of the magazine’s managing editor, Kevin Morrissey.

The internal investigation, which was commissioned in August by the university’s new president, Teresa A. Sullivan, also found that while UVa should streamline its procedures for dealing with employee complaints, the university did take “appropriate actions” in dealing with complaints from members of the journal’s staff about Mr. Genoways. “Because some individuals were not aware of all that was going on,” says the eight-page report, “they incorrectly concluded that things were not being done.”

