Finding Love Via The Internet, Safe And Fast

Nearly everything you need to do you can possibly do online. Food orders, work, socializing…



Including dating, nowadays. In the past, this has been a rather taboo topic, left for the socially estranged among us. But all that is starting to change. Dating websites are becoming more and more of a mainstream occurrence. Online dating isn’t the laughable subject it was just five or six years ago, say.

A plethora of them exist, just like any other type of site on the good old internet. There are types for all various wants and needs; simply do an internet search and see what comes up.

And there are many, many success stories that hail from online dating. Observe below:

Priscilla and Ted met off the website MeetLocals.

“It was exactly what I wanted to do,” Ted explained in a phone interview, a software developer. “I wanted to meet a nice, local girl and with my busy lifestyle, it wasn’t like I could hang around the bar or supermarket waiting for her to show up. I had to do some online searching. I felt goofy about it at first, but I heard such good things that I gave it a go.”

Then came Priscilla, who he met in only several weeks. This was in 2008. Priscilla, a graphic designer who shared his same zip code (11211), found herself attracted to Ted over a series of emails before they met up at a local coffee shop for their first “date.” Flash forward to 2010, when they got engaged and even further to 2011, where they now live the newlywed life in Park Slope.

“I’m glad I gave it a chance. I had his same apprehensions at first, but it ended up being a good judgment call. Online Dating isn’t as weird as you would think it’d be,” she said via email.

This happy couple isn’t the only example of online dating gone right. Of course, you have to exercise judgment and be safe, but those sort of concerns exist in the “real world” (IRL, for some) as well.

According to an article by Tekrati, U.S. online dating is supposed to soar through the metaphorical roof with users spending $932 million on it. Of course, most websites, like the aforementioned meetlocals are free, but there are special programs that come with costs attached to them.

