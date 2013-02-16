Don't Worry About The Job Market, Go To Law School To Find Love

Photo: UALRBowenlaw/YouTube

Law school tuition is projected to jump as high as nearly $80,000 by 2021, and law schools are producing twice as many graduates as there are jobs. But University of Arkansas at Little Rock’s William H. Bowen School of Law thinks there is still a solid reason to get a JD.



Love.

A tipster informed Above The Law that the law school was featuring a video prominently on its homepage that showcased two students gushing about the romantic connection they made during the man’s first day at the school.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Jonathan and Skye told us their Bowen love story. Tell us yours,” the video proclaims at the end.”

The video didn’t sit too well with ATL, which bashed the school for attempting to “prey upon people’s wallets vis-à-vis their lonely hearts. Law schools shouldn’t double as matchmaking services.”

