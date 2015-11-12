13 years later, 'Finding Nemo' is getting a sequel

The first trailer for “Finding Dory,” the long-awaited sequel to “Finding Nemo,” is finally here, a full 13 years after the original came out. However, the story of “Finding Dory” takes place just six months after the events of the first film.

As the title suggests, “Finding Dory is centered on Dory (Ellen DeGeneres), rather than Nemo. Dory is now living with Marlin (Albert Brooks) and Nemo. For the first time in her life, Dory’s memory is beginning to come back, which sends her on a quest to find her family.

Idris Elba, Ty Burrell, and Diane Keaton will star as new characters in the film, which will be in theatres on June 17, 2016.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Kristen Griffin

