'Finding Dory' is now the highest-grossing animated movie in the US ever

In just five weeks in theatres, the Pixar movie “Finding Dory” has become the highest-grossing domestic animated release of all time with a current gross of $445.5 million.

“Dory” takes the top spot from “Shrek 2” ($441.2 million), which had been No. 1 since the movie came out in 2004.

“Dory,” which took in $11.1 million over the weekend, is also the top domestic earner of the year, having surpassed “Captain America: Civil War” ($406.5 million) last week.

The much-anticipated sequel to the classic 2003 movie “Finding Nemo,” “Dory” has been one of the few sequels this summer that has lived up to the hype. After spending its first four weeks atop the domestic box office, including having the biggest domestic opening ever for an animated movie, “Dory” has continued to stay strong at the box office even with another animation hit now in the mix, “The Secret Life of Pets.”

“Dory” is also doing well overseas. It’s creeping closer to the $1 billion worldwide milestone, as it currently has a $721.7 million worldwide gross.

In “Finding Dory,” the forgetful blue tang fish (voiced by Ellen DeGeneres) goes in search of her long-lost parents with the help of memorable characters from the first movie and new ones that are scene-stealers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.