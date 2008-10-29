Find Your New Job On SAI's Job Board

Looking for leading digital job opportunities? Check out Silicon Alley Insider’s job board. Recent listings
include:
- Director, Consumer Insights – KD&E Inc.
- Product Manager, Social Media – Trip Advisor
- Head of Online Advertising – Synacor
- Online Marketing Manager – FiLife
- Senior Information Architect – Trip Advisor
If you’re hiring, SAI’s regular readers include executives in the technology, finance, media and telecom industries in the US. Listings are just $150 per month. Click here to get started.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.