Use This Savvy Typo Hack To Find Secret Deals On eBay

eBay has been a favourite destination for deal hunters for years, but for popular items like game consoles and computers, significant discounts are harder to come by. With more competition from bidders, chances are you’ll pay a higher price.But Craig Lloyd from LifeHacker may have found the ultimate trick: search for misspelled products to find listings most people will likely miss.



It worked for Lloyd anyway. When he tried to buy an Xbox 360 Kinect sensor, he found a steal by searching instead for an “Xbox 360 Connect“. The sensors normally retail for $149.99 but Lloyd got his for just $20, including shipping.

Deals like this definitely get a bargain hunter’s mouth watering but there’s an obvious snag that keeps people from doing this more– it’s a huge chore to think of and search through the countless spelling error possibilities every time you want to buy something.

Luckily, we don’t have to do all of this manually. Using a free website like TypoHound or FatFingers can make this process a lot faster.

Both programs are designed to generate possible misspellings of any keyword you plug in and then search eBay for items that match.

Since eBay has a search limit of 100 characters, FatFingers only generates about 10-20 misspelled keywords and then opens up a window with an eBay search for all of the possibilities included in a search.

Typohound offers a greater variety of typos (55 misspellings of “laptop” when we checked, vs. 16 from FatFinger) but doesn’t cap characters at 100.

