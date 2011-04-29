Find The Best Salespeople In Unique Places

Photo: brianburk9viaFlickr

The sales process is hard. No question about it. That is why good salespeople are hard to find, and when you do find them, they require a lot of compensation or perks. For startups, paying a salesperson isn’t always a viable option. So if you are involved with a startup that already has a notable user base, consider looking for a salesperson in really unusual places, such as the list of your most passionate customers.Besides you and your team, who knows your product inside and out? The answer is easy, the customers who use your product every day. If your product provides features or functions that solve a real and quantifiable need, chances are that you may have some customers who really love using your products. {If your product is in use and there is no one who loves your product, you should consider re-evaluating your business}.



Those individuals who give great feedback about your product on review sites and tell their friends about their positive experience with your product may be the most ideal individuals to help you with your sales efforts. Does your company have reviews on Yelp? Google Places? Facebook fan page? Find these reviews, and find those individuals who are true fans, evangelists and advocates for your company’s product. Leverage these lists of customers to find those people who know understand and appreciate your product. Furthermore, beyond knowing your product, they understand the process that brought them to begin using your product and therefore can find more effective ways to promote, solicit, market and sell your product.

Now obviously, hiring just anyone who uses your product isn’t a good idea. Finding someone that fits perfectly in your company culture is absolutely vital to your success. To more effectively convert a current user into a salesperson, consider using a long-term strategy to attract, solicit and hire the ideal individual. Build a relationship with your most vocal and evangelical users. Find out what makes them tick. When you have a list of potential users whom you’ve created a relationship with, engage them and let them know how much you value their contributions.

If you are fortunate enough to bring someone on board as a result of this tactic, understand how to best utilise them. This person may have been in an industry in which they have colleagues that could also benefit from your product. Their network now becomes your network. This is precisely where the lead generation process starts. By bringing on board someone that already is excited about your product, who may also have positive outlook on the future of your company in addition to having a network of potential contacts, you are setting that individual up for success which provides your company success in return.

By considering unique methods of searching for salespeople, you open up yourself to a variety of opportunities. Give it a shot and if you discover that you aren’t getting the response that you expected, at least you will have learned what your customers like and don’t like, and you will have a confidence booster. If you can’t find any positive reviews, you will know that it may be time to reconsider your business strategies.

This article was originally posted on My Two And A Half Cents.

