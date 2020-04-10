A puzzle challenges you to find a pug hidden among Easter eggs — see how quickly you can spot it

Frank Olito
Courtesy of CIA LandlordsThe new online puzzle.
  • Ahead of Easter Sunday, an insurance company created a puzzle that challenges readers to find a hidden pug.
  • The pug is hidden among a sea of colourful and vibrant Easter eggs.
A new online puzzle is putting an adorable twist on the traditional Easter egg hunt.

Insurance company CIA Landlords is challenging readers to find the adorable pug hidden among a sea of vibrant Easter eggs.

How quickly can you find the hidden pup? Give it a try below:

Spot the Pug brainteaserCourtesy of CIA LandlordsWhere is the pug hiding?

Have you found the pet yet?

If you look closely, you may find it.

Do you need a hint?

The pug is brown, so ignore all the colourful eggs.

Keep looking, and you might find the sneaky pug.

Give up?

Scroll down for the answer.

Spot the Pug brainteaser answerCourtesy of CIA LandlordsThe pug is circled in red.

The pug may look like just another egg, but if you zoom in, you can see the dog’s adorable face.

If you’re looking for more ways to entertain yourself this holiday, try some more brainteasers and puzzles that will challenge your mind.

