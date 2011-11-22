Verizon, Southwest Airlines Are Among This Year's "Naughtiest" Retailers

Before you roll up your shopping list and hit the mall on Black Friday, you should check out Consumer Reports’ second annual list of “Naughty & Nice” retailers.



Some of this year’s picks just might surprise you.

Editors and reporters combed through shopping policies at major retailers in the U.S. in a range of industries, including air travel, electronics, apparel and credit-card lending.

To qualify for the Naughty list, the Consumer Reports team targeted businesses that stick consumers with ridiculous fees (boo, AirTran) and confusing return policies (better luck next year, American Apparel), among other offenses, while highlighting the customer-friendly policies of others.

Controversial ticketing giant Live Nation nabbed a spot on the Nice list for its three-day return policy for concert-goers, joining American Express, which promises to refund customers up to $1,000/year on purchases they were unable to return.

Verizon took a tumble this year, landing on the Naughty List for its less-than-transparent system to alert system customers in danger of exceeding their monthly minutes.

Amazon maintained its glossy prom-king-meets-class-president image, scoring a spot for its campaign to clamp down on wasteful product packaging. Even the e-tailer’s brick-and-mortar competitors couldn’t find fault in that.

Electronics retailers like GameStop earned a place on the Naughty list for an unforgiving return policy, while Radio Shack’s tendency to arbitrarily switch up price points on certain items won it a Naughty badge.

See the full list here.

Whether or not this list effects your holiday shopping plans, it’s probably smart to research customer policies in advance so you know what you’re getting into.

Retailers are opening stores earlier than ever this year to drive up lackluster revenue, so it’s unlikely those harried sales clerks will have time to break it down for you.

