Americans Are Losing Their Cell Phones Left And Right At These Public Places

Photo: Flickr via cubmundo

American consumers wasted more than $30 billion on lost and stolen phones last year—about $250 per person. The figure comes from Lookout, a mobile security firm that just released findings from an exhaustive study on where and when we’re most likely to lose our phones–or have them stolen.



“Each day, $7 million worth of phones are lost by Lookout users alone, and if unrecovered, it would take a significant toll not only on our wallets, but on our psyche too,” said Kevin Mahaffey, co-founder and CTO Lookout.

Here’s what Lookout’s report turned up:

Lookout’s interactive map

Photo: Lookout

WhereYou’re more likely to kiss your phone goodbye in these 10 cities: Philadelphia, Seattle, Oakland, Long Beach, Newark, Detroit, Cleveland, Baltimore, New York and Boston.

Philly residents are twice as likely as their NYC neighbours to lose their phone, according to the study, but NYC residents lose theirs three times as much as city dwellers in Chicago.

What’s really interesting is when Lookout digs deeper, keying into the exact locations where phones go missing: Coffee shops, bars, offices, restaurants, apartments, grocery stores, gas stations, homes, drugstores and parks.

Bonus: Chicagoans are most likely to lose their phones in church. New Yorkers? At fast food restaurants. Four phones are lost in Niagra Falls every day.

Check out Lookouts interactive map, which shows were phones go missing around the world.

When

67% of lost phones are located between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m., local time.

Holidays are prime time: More phones were lost during holiday festivals and celebrations than any other times of the year. Christmas saw more than $11 million in lost phone alone, and Mardi Gras increases phone loss around the world.

Protect your phone:

Considering the fact that there’s a 96% chance someone will snoop through your phone if they find it, you might want to protect your data while you still can.

There are plenty of apps choose from, including the go-to iPhone tracker Find My iPhone, Localis, MobileMe or Lookout’s own Lookout App, which also features a ‘screaming alarm’ and lets you remotely lock it from the Web.

