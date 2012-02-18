Find Out Where The Stars Stash Their Oscar Statues

The movers and shakers of the movie-making industry have checked off most of the red-carpet events this awards’ season: Critics’ Choice Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Golden Globes. Next up? The granddaddy of ’em all: The Academy Awards.
This year, “The Oscars” will be broadcast live Sunday, Feb. 26 (ABC, 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.) And while the media is abuzz with predictions of who’ll win and what they’ll wear, we are more interested in the homes where this year’s potential winners will stash their golden statues.
This post originally appeared at Zillow.
This story was originally published by Zillow.
Although Brad Pitt has been nominated three times previously for an Oscar, the actor has yet to take home a gold statuette. Could the fourth time be the charm?
If Pitt does take home an Oscar, chances are he won't be stashing it in a home in the U.S. Pitt and his leading woman, Angelina Jolie, as well as their six kids, spend most of their time abroad, specifically in a rental home in southern France. They also own multimillion-dollar homes in Cambodia, and Berlin in addition to homes in New Orleans, and L.A. Pitt also previously owned a home in Malibu he purchased shortly after his divorce to Jennifer Aniston in 2005.
A self-professed architecture buff, Pitt spent months renovating the mid-century modern, pictured above. Although the home has 4,088 square feet of living space with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, it was on the small side for the 8-person Jolie-Pitt clan. Pitt sold the prime piece of Malibu real estate to Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi in December 2011.
After performing for 10 years as a stand-up comedienne, Melissa McCarthy made her big break into acting in a supporting role on TV's popular show
