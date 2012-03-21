Find Out How OMGPop Hit One Million Downloads In 10 Days

Startups brainstorming.

Would-be acquirers are reportedly lining up to buy OMGPop, a game-making startup whose latest app, Draw Something, catapulted to one million downloads in 10 days in January. Then it hit five million downloads two weeks later, and clocked in at 30 million as of today.How did the game grow so fast? And how is OMGPop CEO Dan Porter handling the mega-boom in users and attention? You can find out at Startup 2012, Business Insider’s conference on entrepreneurship and business-plan competition, where Porter is speaking. At the event, taking place May 3 in New York, startup CEOs and founders share real stories and hard-won insight on the art and science of company-building. Here are some other cool speakers:



Jason Goldberg, Co-founder & CEO, Fab.com

Ben Milne, Founder & CEO, Dwolla

Philip James, Founder & CEO, Lot18

Alex Himel, Engineering Manager, Facebook

Brad Hargreaves, Co-founder, General Assemb.ly

David Tisch, Managing Director, TechStars NYC

